Gas leak sparks hotel blast, says Cuban presidential office

A gas leak caused an explosion Friday that destroyed a large part of the historic Hotel Saratoga in downtown Havana, the Cuban presidential office said

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the explosion was caused by a gas leak," the presidential office said via Twitter, adding that "there will be more details about it soon.

"At the scene, firefighters were working to cool the remains of a liquefied gas tanker truck believed to have exploded on a side street adjacent to the building.

Initial reports said nine people were killed in the accident and 40 others were injured.