Gas Pipeline Explosion in Damascus Area Leads to Major Power Shutdown in Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) A gas pipeline explosion in the Damascus area led to a total power shutdown in Syria, the state news agency, SANA, reports citing information from energy and electricity ministries.

The explosion on the Arab gas pipeline, which occurred between the Ad Dumayr and Adra areas near the Syrian capital, could be a terrorist act, the state news agency said on Twitter in the early hours of Monday.

The explosion on the pipeline, which supplies southern Syria, led to a total power shutdown in Syria, SANA said.