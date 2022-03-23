UrduPoint.com

Gas Pipeline, School, 3 Houses Damaged During Ukrainian Shelling Of LPR - Office In JCCC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2022 | 09:40 AM

LUGANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) A gas pipeline, a school and three houses were damaged in Ukrainian shelling of the settlement of Bryanka in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said in a statement.

"In the locality of Bryanka, three houses, eight outbuildings, a medium-pressure gas pipeline and Bryanka's secondary school No. 4 were damaged," the office said on Telegram.

>