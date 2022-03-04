UrduPoint.com

Gas Prices Soar To Record Highs On Ukraine Crisis

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Europe and UK gas prices hit record highs Friday and crude oil rallied, as Ukraine's invasion by key producer Russia continued to stoke supply fears

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Europe and UK gas prices hit record highs Friday and crude oil rallied, as Ukraine's invasion by key producer Russia continued to stoke supply fears.

Europe reference Dutch TTF gas price struck 213.

895 Euros per megawatt hour in afternoon deals and UK gas hit 508.80 pence per therm.

Europe's London Brent North Sea crude shot 4.7 percent higher to $115.63, having surged to a 2012 peak close to $120 on Thursday.

US benchmark oil West Texas Intermediate soared 5.5 percent to $113.54 per barrel on Friday, one day after touching a 2008 pinnacle at $116.57.

