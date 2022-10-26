Gas production starts at Karish field off Israel: energy firm

Gas production has started at Karish, an offshore field at the centre of a maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon, London-listed Energean said Wednesday

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Gas production has started at Karish, an offshore field at the centre of a maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon, London-listed Energean said Wednesday.

"Gas is being produced from the Karish Main-02 well and the flow of gas is being steadily ramped up," a statement from the company said.

The announcement comes a day before Lebanon and Israel are expected to sign their maritime deal, following lengthy negotiations mediated by Washington.