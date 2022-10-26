Gas Production Starts At Karish Field Off Israel: Energy Firm
Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 08:54 PM
Gas production has started at Karish, an offshore field at the centre of a maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon, London-listed Energean said Wednesday
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Gas production has started at Karish, an offshore field at the centre of a maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon, London-listed Energean said Wednesday.
"Gas is being produced from the Karish Main-02 well and the flow of gas is being steadily ramped up," a statement from the company said.
The announcement comes a day before Lebanon and Israel are expected to sign their maritime deal, following lengthy negotiations mediated by Washington.