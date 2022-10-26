UrduPoint.com

Gas Production Starts At Karish Field Off Israel: Energy Firm

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Gas production starts at Karish field off Israel: energy firm

Gas production has started at Karish, an offshore field at the centre of a maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon, London-listed Energean said Wednesday

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Gas production has started at Karish, an offshore field at the centre of a maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon, London-listed Energean said Wednesday.

"Gas is being produced from the Karish Main-02 well and the flow of gas is being steadily ramped up," a statement from the company said.

The announcement comes a day before Lebanon and Israel are expected to sign their maritime deal, following lengthy negotiations mediated by Washington.

Related Topics

Israel Washington Company Lebanon Border Gas From

Recent Stories

Transgender acid attack: ATC dismisses bail applic ..

Transgender acid attack: ATC dismisses bail application of main accused

11 minutes ago
 Record rise in climate-warming methane in 2021: UN ..

Record rise in climate-warming methane in 2021: UN

11 minutes ago
 US Imposes New Iran Sanctions Targeting IRGC Comma ..

US Imposes New Iran Sanctions Targeting IRGC Commanders, Prison Directors - Trea ..

11 minutes ago
 Politicking over Arshad's death be avoided: SAPM

Politicking over Arshad's death be avoided: SAPM

11 minutes ago
 Shooting in Iran Injures at Least 40 People - Repo ..

Shooting in Iran Injures at Least 40 People - Reports

11 minutes ago
 US Oil Reserve Less Than 2Mln Barrels From Breakin ..

US Oil Reserve Less Than 2Mln Barrels From Breaking Below 400Mln Barrels - Energ ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.