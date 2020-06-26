Gas Reservoir Explodes in Eastern Tehran, No Casualties - Iranian Defense Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) No casualties have been reported in a massive gas tank explosion that took place in eastern Tehran on Friday morning, Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Davoud Abdi said in the early hours of Friday.

"Fire brigades have managed to contain the fire caused by the explosion of an industrial gas tank in the east of the Tehran capital. Fortunately, there are no casualties," the spokesman told IRINN broadcaster.

The gas reservoir exploded in one of the ministry's premises, according to the local Nour news outlet. In addition, Iranian media reported that the explosion occurred in the area of Parchin in the Tehran province, where an Iranian military complex is located.