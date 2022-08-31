Gas Supply Via Nord Stream Halted for 3 Days Over Repairs at Portovaya Compressor Station

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Gas supplies via Nord Stream have fallen to zero cubic meters per hour, the operation of the pipeline has been suspended for three days due to scheduled maintenance work at the Portovaya compressor station, according to data from gas transportation system operators.

So, according to information of the operator of the Opal gas pipeline, which receives gas from Nord Stream, deliveries through the Baltic pipeline ceased from 4 a.m. Moscow time (1 a.m. GMT), as previously announced by Russian energy giant Gazprom. The less powerful gas pipeline Nel stopped receiving gas even earlier, at 3 a.m. Moscow time.