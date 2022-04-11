UrduPoint.com

Gas Tank Graveyard Has Mexico City Residents Up In Arms

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022

Thousands of disused gas cylinders sit outside under the sun at a former refinery in Mexico City, producing a foul smell that neighbors say has made their lives a nightmare

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Thousands of disused gas cylinders sit outside under the sun at a former refinery in Mexico City, producing a foul smell that neighbors say has made their lives a nightmare.

Almost every night, Cesar Rivera and his wife leave their apartment because the odor becomes too much, the 37-year-old web programmer told AFP.

"The smell is so strong at night -- so unbearable -- that it's like the stove isn't turned off properly," he said.

The couple also fear that the liquefied petroleum gas seeping from the cylinders -- which are used by many households in Mexico City -- will cause an explosion or make them sick.

"The building administration has asked us not to smoke or use the stove burners when the smell's stronger. It has completely changed our lives," said Rivera.

"It's a time bomb," he added.

Aerial images taken by AFP show what looks like a huge graveyard in the west of the capital, surrounded by residential districts.

But instead of human remains the disused refinery of state-owned oil giant Pemex has become the resting place of thousands of old multicolored gas cylinders.

Rivera said that he and his wife had suffered due to the smell for eight months, but only discovered in January what the source was.

