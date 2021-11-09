UrduPoint.com

Gas Transit Through Ukraine To Slovakia May Grow By 15% On Tuesday - Eustream

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Gas transit through Ukrainian territory to Slovakia via the Uzhgorod transportation corridor may increase by 15% on Tuesday, according to the data from the Slovak gas transmission system operator Eustream.

The application for pumping on Tuesday via the Velke Kapushany transmission station, which is a border point between Slovakia and Ukraine, has grown to almost 83 million cubic meters. The actual pumping on Monday at the station amounted to 72.1 million cubic meters.

Since Friday, pumping through the station hit approximately 75 million cubic meters per day.

Russia's energy giant Gazprom, having completed pumping gas into underground gas storage facilities (UGSF) in Russia, planned to increase supplies to UGSF in Europe on November 8.

However, there was no significant increase in exports on Monday.

The company increased gas transit through Ukrainian territory by 54%, up to 88 million cubic meters per day, according to the Gas Transmission System (GTS) Operator of Ukraine. But it is still less than booked and paid 109 million cubic meters per day. Also, deliveries via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline in the reverse direction - from Germany to Poland - stopped on Monday and direct deliveries stopped on November 5, without resuming almost throughout the day, according to the German GTS operator Gascade. Polish-German direct gas delivery resumed only in the evening.

