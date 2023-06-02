GASGI participates in FIG annual conference in Florida

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information (GASGI) participated in the annual conference of the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG), which was held from May 29 to June 1 in Orlando, Florida, USA

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ):The General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information (GASGI) participated in the annual conference of the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG), which was held from May 29 to June 1 in Orlando, Florida, USA.

The authority submitted a working paper at the conference titled, "The establishment of monitoring stations network, their performance and future," presented by Eng. Othman bin Abdulmuhsen Alkhorayef.

The paper explains the authority's contributions to improving the Kingdom's geospatial infrastructure through establishing a network of monitoring stations in cooperation with its partners.

GASGI is a participating member of FIG.

Established in 1878, FIG is a United Nations and World Bank recognized international non-governmental organization which covers a number of professions of the surveyor community.

The federation works on improving the surveying profession, and it provides a platform for stakeholders to discuss work mechanisms and professional standards.