UrduPoint.com

Gasoline, Diesel Reserves In Kazakhstan Enough To Cover 20-Day Demand - Energy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 04:07 PM

Gasoline, Diesel Reserves in Kazakhstan Enough to Cover 20-Day Demand - Energy Ministry

The total amount of gasoline and diesel in Kazakhstan are sufficient to meet fuel demand for the next 20 days, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The total amount of gasoline and diesel in Kazakhstan are sufficient to meet fuel demand for the next 20 days, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said on Friday.

"To date, the total gasoline and diesel fuel reserves are sufficient to cover a 20-day demand," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

IHC postpones indictment of Rana Shamim, journalis ..

IHC postpones indictment of Rana Shamim, journalists in Affidavit case

26 minutes ago
 Rescue1122 provides emergency service to 20,577 pe ..

Rescue1122 provides emergency service to 20,577 people in 2021

4 minutes ago
 Sinopharm, Sinovac important part of COVAX vaccine ..

Sinopharm, Sinovac important part of COVAX vaccine initiative

9 minutes ago
 Six members dacoit gang busted

Six members dacoit gang busted

9 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation hit record high in December

Eurozone inflation hit record high in December

9 minutes ago
 Sufi festival held to celebrate rich culture of Su ..

Sufi festival held to celebrate rich culture of Sufism

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.