Gasoline, Diesel Reserves in Kazakhstan Enough to Cover 20-Day Demand - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The total amount of gasoline and diesel in Kazakhstan are sufficient to meet fuel demand for the next 20 days, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said on Friday.

