Gasoline-powered Vehicles In Philippines Rise By 2.5 Pct In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Gasoline-powered vehicles in Philippines rise by 2.5 pct in 2023

The number of gasoline-powered vehicles in the Philippines increased by 2.5 percent in 2023, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Thursday

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024)

Citing data from the Land Transportation Office, the statistics agency said that the number of registered vehicles by type of fuel increased to 14.27 million in 2023 from 13.83 million in 2022.

"Gasoline-powered vehicles reached 11.23 million or 78.

7 percent of the total number of registered vehicles in 2023, a 2.5 percent increase from the 10.95 million total number of registered vehicles in 2022," the agency said in a press release.

Meanwhile, it added that 3.03 million registered vehicles used diesel, or around 21.3 percent of the total registered cars.

In addition, the agency said that 0.1 percent of the total number of registered vehicles used liquified petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, electric, and hybrid.

