Gasoline Prices in US State of Washington Not Expected to Hit $10 Per Gallon - Manager

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Gasoline prices at Small's 76 gas station in the US state of Washington are not expected to reach $10 per gallon, Jeff Small, operation manager of the 76 Gas Station in the town of Auburn, told Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, the Post Millennial reported that Small's 76 gas station added double digit number readings in anticipation of regular gasoline prices reaching $10 per gallon.

"It's not true, we offer a specialty fuel race gas, that's why we had to move digits on the top, (but) we're not expecting normal gas to go above $10," Small said.

Small also said that his gas station is not facing any shortages of gasoline.

US gasoline prices hit another record high on Thursday as the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.58, according to the American automobile Association.