Gasoline Prices in Uzbekistan Soar due to Decrease in Imports - Uzbekneftegaz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) prices of the most popular Ai-80 gasoline in Uzbekistan have rapidly increased due to a 13% decrease in oil imports, Uzbek oil company Uzbekneftegaz's press office said on Friday.

"There has been an increase in demand for Ai-80 gasoline in recent days as the importing companies are reducing imports of high octane gasoline," the office said in a statement on the website.

The price of Ai-80 gasoline has risen from $0.62 to $0.7, up 13%, the company said.

The office added that some 65% of the republic's motorists are provided with Ai-80 gasoline produced by Uzbekneftegaz, while the rest are supplied by other producers.

Uzbekistan increased gasoline imports by 1.4 times to 341.5 million liters by the end of 2021, according to the official statistics. Over half of imported fuel came from Russia (172.5 million liters).