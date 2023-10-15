GASTAT: Inflation falls to 1.7% in September 2023

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) According to a report issued by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), the Consumer price Index (CPI) increased by 1.7% in September 2023, compared to September 2022, down from 2.0% in August 2023.

This stability is due to the early economic measures taken by the Kingdom to counter the global rise in inflation rates.

CPI measures the prices paid by consumers for a fixed basket of goods and services consisting of 490 items.

The respective prices are collected through field visits to points of sale.