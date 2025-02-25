GASTAT: Non-oil Exports Increase By 18.1% In Dec 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Non-oil exports grew by 18.1% in December 2024 compared to December 2023, while re-exported goods rose by 23.4%, merchandise exports declined by 2.8%, and imports saw an increase of 27.1% during the same period.
The results of the International Trade Statistics Bulletin for December 2024, issued today by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), revealed that chemical industry products were a major non-oil export, representing 25.9% of total non-oil exports for the month.
Meanwhile, the bulletin's results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 also indicated a 17.
3% increase in non-oil exports (including re-exports) compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. National non-oil exports (excluding re-exports) rose by 8.2%, while the value of re-exported goods surged by 47.3% during the same period. Merchandise exports in Q4 2024 declined by 6.1% compared to Q4 2023, which GASTAT attributed to a 13.3% drop in oil exports. Also, the share of oil exports in total exports decreased from 76.4% in Q4 2023 to 70.5% in Q4 2024.
The bulletin showed that imports increased by 15.5% in Q4 2024, while the trade balance surplus declined by 52.4% in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt notifies schools’ timings during holy month of Ramazan
Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricket team’s brand value likely to take ..
UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee
Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral
159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai
Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures ..
Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..
EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..
Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million
More Stories From World
-
Jeddah Governor Receives Ambassador of Dominican Republic to Saudi Arabia5 minutes ago
-
GASTAT: Non-oil exports increase by 18.1% in Dec 20245 minutes ago
-
Only 31% of South Koreans think unification with North 'beneficial' to them14 minutes ago
-
Search for doomed MH370 resumes 11 years after disappearance14 minutes ago
-
Second Coffee Festival in Rijal Almaa boosts Aseer as economic, tourism hub14 minutes ago
-
Top Russian diplomat Lavrov visits Tehran for talks15 minutes ago
-
WHO says 92% of targeted children under polio campaign vaccinated25 minutes ago
-
Türkiye inks next-gen vehicle project with domestic defense industry firms25 minutes ago
-
'All eyes on Arctic': Canada boosts its northern force44 minutes ago
-
'All eyes on Arctic': Canada boosts its northern force1 hour ago
-
Russia security chief meets Prabowo in Indonesia1 hour ago
-
Exploration firm restarts search for MH370 11 years on1 hour ago