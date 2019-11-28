UrduPoint.com
Gastroenterology Experts To Meet In Antalya, Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:51 PM

A gastroenterology surgery meeting of international experts will kick off on Friday in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya

ANTALYA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :A gastroenterology surgery meeting of international experts will kick off on Friday in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

The 36th UGH 2019 Post-Graduation Training Meeting and 7th Gastroenterology Surgery Congress will be held with the cooperation of the Turkish Society of Gastroenterology (TSG) and Association of Gastroenterology Surgery.

The congress, which lasts through Dec. 1, is expected to attract over 500 doctors and students, said the TSG in a written statement.

The meeting at Susesi Congress Center will discuss the latest developments in gastroenterology and gastroenterological surgery worldwide.

Some 220 speakers from Turkey and three others from abroad, as well as a session chair, will attend the congress.

Under the congress theme of pioneering female doctors, the halls are named after Turkish examples of the theme such as Safiye Ali, Turkan Akyol, Mufide Kuley, and Kamile Sevki Mutlu. Congress leaflets are also being distributed through USBs to prevent waste of paper.

More Stories From World

