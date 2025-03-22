"Gate of Nine Dragons: Searching for Kung Fu" screened at PECB auditorium

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) A documentary film "Gate of Nine Dragons: Searching for Kung Fu" produced by Laurence Brahm was screened at Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB).

Pakistan Embassy, Beijing and Women Empowerment & Development Society in Asia-Africa cohosted the movie reception.

The film screened in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations presents Chinese values through the lens of traditional martial arts.

The movie embodies nine traditional principles represented by nine Chinese characters, explained by different Kung Fu masters through the skill set of their different martial arts styles such as Hsing Yi, Bagua and Taichi.

Through the lens of film director Laurence Brahm, the audience understood these traditional principles as embodying universal values.

Addressing the participants, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi announced the launch of movie/documentary screening series for families and friends in Beijing.

"Today, we screened "Searching for Kung Fu documentary - a fusion of cinema and martial arts, in collaboration with Women Empowerment & Development Society in Asia-Africa at Pakistan Embassy College auditorium.

He thanked the producer of the movie and Women Empowerment & and Development Society in Asia-Africa for their invaluable support for cohosting the event.

Director & producer of the film, Lawrence Brahms shared his thoughts and future plans including a new documentary amplifying the shared ancient heritage from Swat, Pakistan.

Laurence Brahm is an explorer, author, and international award-winning film director and producer.

He is the founder of Shambhala Studio, specializing in films related to Himalayan culture and Asian martial arts.

Between 2017-2024, he has produced and directed three documentaries on the life of the Lotus Born Master, the founder of Tibetan Buddhism, together with three science fiction films on the Shambhala prophecies.

Together this film series has won over thirty international film festival awards. He has also directed and produced films on Kung Fu, including the award winning "Searching for Kung Fu documentary. On special request from the Karate Association of China, he directed a documentary tracing the origins of Karate to Shaolin Kung Fu.

He is a Fifth Degree Black Belt in Shotokan Karate, a fourth-generation lineage holder in Zhangjia Kungfu, and has extensive training experience in Wing Chun, Qigong and Shaolin Five Animal Neigong. He is also a deep practitioner of Tibetan Secret Yoga.

In 2021 he received the China Book Special Contribution Award. In 2019 at the 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China, he received the Friendship Award. In 2016, he received the China Social Responsibility Award for his work drafting the national Ecological Civilization policy.

Welcoming the audience, President of Women Empowerment & Society and Development Society in Asia-Africa, Dr Meiling Zhao said that the movie was screened to further foster cultural linkage between Pakistan and China.

