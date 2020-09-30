Gates Foundation to Work With 16 Pharma Companies for Speedy Vaccine Distribution- Founder

Bill Gates said Wednesday that his Gates Foundation had signed a deal with 16 pharmaceutical companies to ensure speedy broad distribution of approved vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Bill Gates said Wednesday that his Gates Foundation had signed a deal with 16 pharmaceutical companies to ensure speedy broad distribution of approved vaccines.

"I'm thrilled today to announce a new joint agreement signed this morning by 16 pharmaceutical companies and the Gates Foundation.

In this agreement, the companies commit to, among other things, scaling up manufacturing at an unprecedented speed and making sure that approved vaccines reach broad distribution as early as possible," Gates told a UNGA event.

According to gates, the companies involved in this effort "are committed to using donations, foregoing profits and using tiered pricing to make their products as affordable as possible."