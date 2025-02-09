Gatland admits pressure of Wales record-breaking losing run

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Head coach Warren Gatland said he and his Wales team are feeling the pressure after Saturday's Six Nations defeat to Italy took their record-breaking losing streak to 14 Tests.

Wales fell 22-15 at a soaking Stadio Olimpico in Rome, their eighth straight defeat in the Six Nations since beating the Azzurri in the Italian capital two years ago.

Gatland has presided over all 14 defeats and his position is being questioned after an awful display littered with handling and defensive errors which allowed Italy to build up a big enough half-time lead that they were never seriously threatened after the break.

"Probably when you're under pressure some of your decision-making goes a little bit off-cue in terms of making sure that you're accurate," Gatland told reporters.

"You definitely feel the pressure, as a team that hasn't won for a while.

"You've just got to keep working hard and know that at some stage, things are going to click and you're going to get that bounce back, you're going to get that call or decision that goes your way," the 61-year-old added.

Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada was pleased with the mature way Italy handled both the horrid conditions and the unfamiliar pressure of being pre-match favourites.

The Azzurri won the match in large part due to the superlative kicking of Tommaso Allan as the wet weather stopped them from playing their preferred, more flamboyant style of rugby.

"This was a great win because we weren't influenced by being favourites... playing in that rain wasn't easy as we like to play with the ball in hand. It was a real step up for the team," said Quesada.

"The weather made it a match which hung on discipline... we were pragmatic and didn't get distracted by playing a type of rugby which isn't our favourite. I'm really proud of them."

Italy next host France against whom they played a thrilling 13-13 draw last year, which would have been a shock win had Paolo Garbisi not hit the post with a last-gasp penalty.

France take on England at Twickenham in Saturday's late fixture.

"It will be a completely different match... Let's hope that the weather allows us to do some more with the ball than we did today," said Italy captain Michele Lamaro.

"The win has obviously given us some confidence and now we can look to try and have fun and make it difficult for other teams with a bit less pressure on us after having got this first win."

