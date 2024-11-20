Open Menu

Gatland Changes Four For Wales Clash With South Africa

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Cardiff, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Under-pressure Wales coach Warren Gatland has made four changes to the starting XV thrashed by Australia to face South Africa in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wales went down 52-20 to the Wallabies last weekend in what was a record 11th successive Test defeat, with Gatland's future the feature of much speculation.

Gatland named Sam Costelow at fly-half for the daunting fixture against the double world champions, while Rio Dyer gets his first run out on the wing with Blair Murray switching to full-back in place of Cam Winnett.

Christ Tshiunza replaces the injured Adam Beard in the second row while Taine Plumtree starts at No 8 instead of Aaron Wainwright.

Wales (15-1)

Blair Murray; Tom Rogers, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Ellis Bevan; Taine Plumtree, Jac Morgan, James Botham; Will Rowlands, Christ Tshiunza; Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake (capt), Archie Griffin

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Keiron Assiratti, Freddie Thomas, Tommy Reffell, Rhodri Williams, Eddie James, Josh Hathaway

Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)

