Gatland Changes Four For Wales Clash With South Africa
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Cardiff, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Under-pressure Wales coach Warren Gatland has made four changes to the starting XV thrashed by Australia to face South Africa in Cardiff on Saturday.
Wales went down 52-20 to the Wallabies last weekend in what was a record 11th successive Test defeat, with Gatland's future the feature of much speculation.
Gatland named Sam Costelow at fly-half for the daunting fixture against the double world champions, while Rio Dyer gets his first run out on the wing with Blair Murray switching to full-back in place of Cam Winnett.
Christ Tshiunza replaces the injured Adam Beard in the second row while Taine Plumtree starts at No 8 instead of Aaron Wainwright.
Wales (15-1)
Blair Murray; Tom Rogers, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Ellis Bevan; Taine Plumtree, Jac Morgan, James Botham; Will Rowlands, Christ Tshiunza; Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake (capt), Archie Griffin
Replacements: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Keiron Assiratti, Freddie Thomas, Tommy Reffell, Rhodri Williams, Eddie James, Josh Hathaway
Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)
Recent Stories
LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases
Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..
Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Spain minister says 'dangerous' to doubt state agencies' role in floods2 minutes ago
-
US decision on Ukraine missiles 'big mistake' that could 'escalate conflict': Erdogan2 minutes ago
-
'Sport will have the last word' as WRC title goes down to the wire in Japan22 minutes ago
-
Russia arrests German citizen on sabotage charges: news agencies22 minutes ago
-
'Kidnapped' Uganda opposition figure Besigye appears in military court22 minutes ago
-
'No controversy' around Alldritt exclusion for Argentina Test32 minutes ago
-
Besigye kidnapping: Uganda president's doctor turned rival1 hour ago
-
'Eternal' Nadal leaves legacy as he retires from tennis2 hours ago
-
France's Alldritt dropped for Argentina Test2 hours ago
-
Kremlin says US 'doing everything' to prolong 'war' in Ukraine2 hours ago
-
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi3 hours ago
-
Retiring Nadal's career ends with Davis Cup defeat in his homeland3 hours ago