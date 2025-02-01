Gatland Urges Struggling Wales To 'get Monkey Off Back' With Italy Win
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Under-fire Wales head coach Warren Gatland challenged his side to get "the monkey off their back" with a long-awaited win when they play Italy in the Six Nations next Saturday.
Gatland has led Wales to a record 13 straight Test defeats, Friday's 43-0 hammering by France in Paris reflected the depths to which they have sunk.
It was the first time since 2007 Wales failed to register a point in a Test.
After going all of 2024 without a win, a first for the team since 1937, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said Gatland's position was on the line before backing him to turn their fortunes around.
Next week's trip to the Stadio Olimpico offers Gatland's side a chance of a first international success since October 2023.
Gatland can get a measure of how tough the task will be when Italy play Scotland later on Saturday in Edinburgh.
"I think we can't hide away from that fact and we need to get that monkey off our back at the moment," a deflated Gatland said regarding securing a much-needed victory.
"We need to make sure we're smart in terms of the way that we play to hopefully get that win next week in Rome," the 61-year-old added.
Gatland returned to the Wales set-up in early 2023 brought back to revive their fortunes after they failed to sparkle under his compatriot Wayne Pivac.
WRU chiefs were hoping he could work the same magic he had done in his first spell and for which he had been rewarded in being head coach of the British & Irish Lions on two occasions.
During his first term in charge the former hooker guided Wales to four Six Nations titles, which included three Grand Slams, and to two World Cup semi-final appearances.
Gatland is not solely to blame for the deep malaise in Welsh rugby.
The dreadful run has coincided with issues within the WRU and Wales' four professional sides struggling owing to financial constraints in the United Rugby Championship.
Gatland's reported £585,000 ($725,000) annual salary has also raised questions with money tight across the sport in Wales.
In his current spell Gatland has only tasted victory seven times in 25 matches which has resulted in Wales sinking to a record low of 11th in the world rankings.
Gatland said the Italy game was about Wales and not what it might mean for his future.
"I don't think you could rank it in my career because it's an important game for Wales," Gatland said after his 150th game in charge.
"It's not about where it ranks for me," he added.
- 'Better and sharper' -
Before heading to Rome, Wales will spend the first part of next week training in Nice.
They are likely to be without two players who started the France match.
Centre Owen Watkin suffered a serious knee injury and No 8 Aaron Wainwright took a knock to his face.
"Both of them don't look brilliant at the moment," Gatland said.
"Owen's in a brace with his knee so it looks like it could be an ACL and Aaron needs another head injury assessment and he's got quite a nasty gash on his face down to his lip," he added.
Gatland must hope the vastly-experienced duo of full-back Liam Williams, 33, and 29-year-old winger Josh Adams, both of whom were pivotal players in his first spell, will be less rusty against Italy.
They were both returning to the Test fold after injuries.
Veteran No 8 Taulupe Faletau, who made his Test debut in 2011, could also feature against Italy if the 34-year-old shrugs off a knee problem.
"Josh is coming off a bit of a lay-off," Gatland said.
"Hopefully he will be better and sharper for tonight's experience," Gatland added.
iwd/pi
Recent Stories
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
More Stories From World
-
Gatland urges struggling Wales to 'get monkey off back' with Italy win1 minute ago
-
German ex-president Horst Koehler dead at 8121 minutes ago
-
Pre-Grammys gala honoring the Grateful Dead focuses on fire relief41 minutes ago
-
Australia crush England in one-off women's Test for Ashes whitewash41 minutes ago
-
German ex-president Horst Koehler dead at 8151 minutes ago
-
40 killed in paramilitary shelling on Sudan market: medical source51 minutes ago
-
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 50 patients left through Rafah crossing to Egypt51 minutes ago
-
Serbia protesters to mark three-months since roof collapse2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka crash to worst Test defeat in Australia thrashing2 hours ago
-
Dupont plays down Six Nations title talk despite impressive start3 hours ago
-
German ex-president Horst Koehler dead at 813 hours ago
-
Tradition and technology sync at China 'AI temple fair'4 hours ago