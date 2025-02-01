Gatland urges struggling Wales to 'get monkey off back' with Italy win

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Under-fire Wales head coach Warren Gatland challenged his side to get "the monkey off their back" with a long-awaited win when they play Italy in the Six Nations next Saturday.

Gatland has led Wales to a record 13 straight Test defeats, Friday's 43-0 hammering by France in Paris reflected the depths to which they have sunk.

It was the first time since 2007 Wales failed to register a point in a Test.

After going all of 2024 without a win, a first for the team since 1937, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said Gatland's position was on the line before backing him to turn their fortunes around.

Next week's trip to the Stadio Olimpico offers Gatland's side a chance of a first international success since October 2023.

Gatland can get a measure of how tough the task will be when Italy play Scotland later on Saturday in Edinburgh.

"I think we can't hide away from that fact and we need to get that monkey off our back at the moment," a deflated Gatland said regarding securing a much-needed victory.

"We need to make sure we're smart in terms of the way that we play to hopefully get that win next week in Rome," the 61-year-old added.

Gatland returned to the Wales set-up in early 2023 brought back to revive their fortunes after they failed to sparkle under his compatriot Wayne Pivac.

WRU chiefs were hoping he could work the same magic he had done in his first spell and for which he had been rewarded in being head coach of the British & Irish Lions on two occasions.

During his first term in charge the former hooker guided Wales to four Six Nations titles, which included three Grand Slams, and to two World Cup semi-final appearances.

Gatland is not solely to blame for the deep malaise in Welsh rugby.

The dreadful run has coincided with issues within the WRU and Wales' four professional sides struggling owing to financial constraints in the United Rugby Championship.

Gatland's reported £585,000 ($725,000) annual salary has also raised questions with money tight across the sport in Wales.

In his current spell Gatland has only tasted victory seven times in 25 matches which has resulted in Wales sinking to a record low of 11th in the world rankings.

Gatland said the Italy game was about Wales and not what it might mean for his future.

"I don't think you could rank it in my career because it's an important game for Wales," Gatland said after his 150th game in charge.

"It's not about where it ranks for me," he added.

- 'Better and sharper' -

Before heading to Rome, Wales will spend the first part of next week training in Nice.

They are likely to be without two players who started the France match.

Centre Owen Watkin suffered a serious knee injury and No 8 Aaron Wainwright took a knock to his face.

"Both of them don't look brilliant at the moment," Gatland said.

"Owen's in a brace with his knee so it looks like it could be an ACL and Aaron needs another head injury assessment and he's got quite a nasty gash on his face down to his lip," he added.

Gatland must hope the vastly-experienced duo of full-back Liam Williams, 33, and 29-year-old winger Josh Adams, both of whom were pivotal players in his first spell, will be less rusty against Italy.

They were both returning to the Test fold after injuries.

Veteran No 8 Taulupe Faletau, who made his Test debut in 2011, could also feature against Italy if the 34-year-old shrugs off a knee problem.

"Josh is coming off a bit of a lay-off," Gatland said.

"Hopefully he will be better and sharper for tonight's experience," Gatland added.

