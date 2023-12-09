Open Menu

Gatti Strikes Again To Send Juventus Top

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Gatti strikes again to send Juventus top

Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Defender Federico Gatti grabbed his second goal in as many matches as Juventus saw out a 1-0 home win against champions Napoli on Friday to go top of Serie A.

The centre-back rose highest shortly after the break to nod in the only goal of a closely contested match between two of Italy's footballing powerhouses.

Victory in Turin sends Juventus to top spot in the table, although Inter Milan will have the chance to restore their two-point lead when they host Udinese on Saturday.

"Winning this evening was very important, because we put Napoli at -12 and that is a great result," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri to DAZN.

"As for dreams and the Scudetto, we need to keep improving step by step, especially when we make too many mistakes," he added.

Fifth-placed Napoli had the better of the opening exchanges and looked the more likely side to break the deadlock in the first half.

Matteo Politano fizzed one just past the Juve goal on nine minutes and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had the best early chance just before the half-hour mark.

Excellent hold-up play by Victor Osimhen sucked in the hosts' defence before he squared to his Georgian teammate, who uncharacteristically snatched at the chance and ballooned it over the bar.

Then, 11 minutes later Giovanni Di Lorenzo looked certain to open the scoring after a defensive mix-up, but Wojciech Szczesny flew off his line to make a fine one-handed save to keep things level.

The home team started the second half strongly and Dusan Vlahovic rattled the post on 49 minutes, following good play by Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie.

Two minutes later, Andrea Cambiaso collected a Napoli clearance and swung the ball into the box and onto the forehead of Gatti, whose towering header at the back post was enough to separate the sides.

It was the 25-year-old's second consecutive winning goal for Juventus, after his 94th-minute strike at Monza last Friday.

Szczesny nearly turned villain when his miskick was headed back to Osimhen who stole in ahead of the 'keeper before rolling the ball into an empty net, only to be denied by the linesman's flag with 20 minutes remaining.

Despite Napoli pressure at the end, the Old Lady held on comfortably to see out the victory.

Coach Walter Mazzarri nonetheless saw positives in the defeat.

"The lads played a great game, I think they dominated the match, forced Juventus to defend in their own area for almost the entire second half," he said.

But Gatti's third goal of the season, the most of any Serie A defender this term, remained the difference as Napoli endured already their fifth loss of the campaign, one more than they had in 2022-23.

Related Topics

Fine Turin Lead Italy Post Best Top Coach Juventus Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elect ..

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

12 hours ago
 KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital ..

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

12 hours ago
 Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

12 hours ago
 Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full ..

Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full swing

12 hours ago
DEC urges people to register their votes

DEC urges people to register their votes

12 hours ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audi ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audiotape case

13 hours ago
 Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan' ..

Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan's development: CM Domki

13 hours ago
 Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

13 hours ago
 PML-N to work with all institutions to boost econo ..

PML-N to work with all institutions to boost economy, upgrade poor people’s li ..

13 hours ago
 LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly consti ..

LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly constituencies

13 hours ago

More Stories From World