Gauff Eases Into US Open Third Round
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 08:40 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Defending champion Coco Gauff shook off her struggles on serve to reach the third round of the US Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over 99th-ranked Tatjana Maria of Germany.
The 20-year-old American, who has had an erratic season since capturing her maiden major on the hard courts of New York, had nine double faults and put just 44 percent of her first serves in play in what she called an "annoying" match.
"I love Tatjana, her family. She's very annoying to play," Gauff said. "I think tonight was just an annoying match. The balls, you were able to hit winners on them, but because she's slicing it, you have to generate all the power.
"Sometimes it can be more physically tiring than it looks because you have to generate literally 100 percent of the power every single time compared to maybe somebody where you can just redirect and do that.
"So it was difficult, to say the least, but you know, that's just that type of match that you kind of have to just get through."
Gauff escaped with the first set despite 20 unforced errors -- double the total of her 10 winners. She double-faulted on her first set point and had to replay the second when the electronic line-calling system malfunctioned.
Maria, a 37-year-old veteran, didn't have the weapons to take advantage, converting just one of her five break chances.
"It was a tricky match," Gauff said. "Overall I thought I did well the first set. It was close. I got out of those service games.
"Obviously could serve better. Off the ground and at the net there were some errors, but I think every time it was the right decision to make. It was just about execution."
With a set in hand Gauff began to hit with more authority. She finished with 25 winners and 25 unforced errors and won the last seven games as she set up a third-round meeting with Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, who beat compatriot Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 6-2.
"She's obviously a difficult opponent," Gauff said. "I played her earlier in Auckland, and that was a tough, tough match. I know I'll have to bring my best tennis to win against her."
Gauff was back on the practice court shortly after her match.
"I just hit serves," she said. "Obviously I didn't serve great at all. I got lucky. I think I only got broken once, but probably could have, should have gotten broken a couple of more times."
bb/dj
Recent Stories
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
More Stories From World
-
Sri Lanka president defends IMF bailout in campaign launch21 minutes ago
-
European, Asian stocks diverge after Nvidia earnings results41 minutes ago
-
Warburton fires Britain to opening win at Paralympics basketball51 minutes ago
-
Qingdao hosts 5th Multinationals Summit, attracts over 800 global leaders51 minutes ago
-
Russia claims two more villages in eastern Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Germany coach Nagelsmann calls up Stiller for Nations League2 hours ago
-
Kremlin warns France against 'political persecution' of Telegram founder2 hours ago
-
Fighter jet deal at centre of Macron's Serbia trip2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka bowl in second Test against England2 hours ago
-
Venezuelan opposition vows to make Maduro 'yield' on election 'fraud'2 hours ago
-
Court rules S. Korea climate goals 'unconstitutional'3 hours ago
-
Powerful Typhoon Shanshan slams into southern Japan3 hours ago