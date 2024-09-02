Gauff Joins US Open Fallen Stars After New York Horror Show
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 08:00 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Coco Gauff joined Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on the US Open scrapheap Sunday as the defending champion crashed out to Emma Navarro in a blizzard of mistakes.
Third-ranked Gauff slumped to a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 fourth round defeat on the back of 19 double faults and 60 unforced errors.
The 20-year-old's exit means Serena Williams remains the last woman to successfully defend the US Open title back in 2014.
"I lost in the first round the last two years and now to be making the quarter-finals is pretty insane," said American Navarro who will face Spain's Paula Badosa for a place in the semi-finals.
"This is the city I was born in and it feels so special to be playing here. Coco is an amazing player. I have a ton of respect for her and I know she's going to come back here and win this thing again."
Gauff's loss was another bodyblow to the season's final Grand Slam event after defending men's champion Djokovic was knocked out in the third round in his earliest exit since 2006.
Fellow crowd-pleaser Alcaraz, the 2022 winner in New York and reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion, was stunned in the second round.
Recent Stories
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
More Stories From World
-
One dead as storms hit Australia's southeast3 minutes ago
-
Gauff joins exit of US Open superstars after New York horror show3 minutes ago
-
Juventus held by Roma in drab goalless draw3 minutes ago
-
Scheffler crowns dominant season with FedEx Cup title3 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results6 hours ago
-
Geelani called 'incorruptible' Kashmiri leader at event marking his 3rd death anniversary6 hours ago
-
England closing in on Sri Lanka series win despite Chandimal fifty7 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table7 hours ago
-
Ten Hag no magician, but insists Man Utd will come good8 hours ago
-
Liverpool demolish Man Utd to maintain perfect Slot start8 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table8 hours ago
-
Castrillo wins Vuelta stage 15 as Roglic closes on O'Connor8 hours ago