Gauff Marches On But Raducanu Out Of Auckland Classic

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Coco Gauff stepped up preparations for the Australian Open with an emphatic win at the Auckland Classic on Thursday but Emma Raducanu's comeback tournament was ended by Elina Svitolina in the last 16.

The reigning US Open champion Gauff, 19, cruised into the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 6-0 win over rising Czech teenager Brenda Fruhvirtova in an all-teenage clash.

But the 2021 Flushing Meadows winner from Britain, who is in her first tournament for eight months after operations on both wrists and an ankle, fell to the Ukrainian second seed 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/3), 6-1.

Qualifier Fruhvirtova, 16, won only 10 points in the second set in a match that lasted just 70 minutes.

"She started off playing very well and I was able to raise my level," said Gauff, who sent down five aces.

"I thought I served well and I did better on the returns."

The American will next play French eight seed Varvara Gracheva, the world number 42.

The 29-year-old Svitolina said she was exhausted after battling back from a set down before finally securing victory after a 2hr 49min marathon.

"It was really difficult physically and I hope I can recover for tomorrow," said Svitolina after a gutsy display against Raducanu, 21.

In the quarter-finals, Svitolina will play seventh seed Petra Martic of Croatia who beat China's Yue Yuan 6-2, 6-2.

