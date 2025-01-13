Gauff off to a flyer before Djokovic, Sinner begin Open quests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) World number three Coco Gauff began her Australian Open campaign in style Monday but former finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas became the biggest casualty of the tournament so far.

Novak Djokovic begins his bid for Grand Slam history later on a blockbuster day two and Jannik Sinner starts the defence of the trophy he won 12 months ago.

Carlos Alcaraz also gets under way at the first Grand Slam of the year as he looks to lift the one major title to elude him.

In the women's draw Iga Swiatek and two-time Australian Open Champion Naomi Osaka are both in action.

In-form Gauff laid down a marker as she swept aside former champion and fellow American Sofia Kenin in straight sets on Rod Laver Arena.

The third seed, who is unbeaten this year after leading the US to win the United Cup, eased past the 2020 Melbourne Park winner 6-3, 6-3 in 80 minutes.

"I knew it was going to be difficult, but you know, I'm happy with how I played," said Gauff, the 2023 US Open champion.

The 11th-seeded Tsitsipas crashed out at the first hurdle when young American Alex Michelsen blasted past him 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 on John Cain Arena.

The 26-year-old Greek, who played Novak Djokovic in the 2023 final at Melbourne Park, never looked comfortable against the 20-year-old Michelsen who had him running all over the court.

"I just tried to stay super composed out there today, I knew it was going to be a battle to the end," said the 42nd-ranked American, who scored his first win over a top-20 player at a Slam.

Serbian great Djokovic is hoping to roll back the years and win an 11th Australian Open and record 25th Grand Slam singles title.

He faces American Nishesh Basavareddy in the prime-time evening match on Rod Laver Arena.

"To be honest, I don't know much about him," said Djokovic, who is now coached by former rival Andy Murray.

"I'm sure that he is going to be really pumped to make a statement."