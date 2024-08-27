Gauff Rolls Into US Open 2nd Round, Djokovic Under The Lights
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 01:50 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Coco Gauff powered into the second round of the US Open on Monday, launching her title defence with a 6-2, 6-0 victory Varvara Gracheva as defending men's champion Novak Djokovic prepared to start his repeat bid under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Gauff, seeded third, fired 10 aces and needed just 66 minutes to beat 66th-ranked Gracheva. She saved eight break points -- including two with aces in the final game.
"It is definitely a lot of pressure this tournament but I'm just enjoying it," said Gauff, who is seeded third behind world number one Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.
"Last year was incredible, so I'm just bringing those vibes and whatever happens, happens."
Gauff has battled through an erratic season since capturing her maiden major last year and her tune-up tournaments saw her fall in the third round at Toronto before she crashed out of her first match as the defending champion in Cincinnati.
"The last few weeks have been a little bit tough," Gauff said. "But today was I think the best tennis I've played in a while."
Four-time champion Djokovic, seeded second behind world number one Jannik Sinner, is vying to become the first man to repeat in New York since Roger Federer won five straight US Opens from 2004-2008.
"Hopefully that changes this year," said Djokovic, who highlighted an otherwise disappointing season with an emotional gold medal at the Paris Olympics.
That victory satisfied a years' long quest for Djokovic, who has been hindered by a knee injury in 2024.
With Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz snapping at his heels, Djokovic is facing the prospect of a year without a Grand Slam title for the first time since 2017.
The 37-year-old, whose 24 Grand Slam titles are tied with Aussie legend Margaret Court for most all-time, says he still gets pumped up for the "pillars of our sport."
And that's especially true of the US Open, where he'll anchor the night session taking on Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot.
"I can't wait to be under the lights," Djokovic said. "The noise, the energy of the stadium is just different from anything else."
American Ben Shelton got the ball rolling on Ashe with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 victory over 2020 champion Dominic Thiem.
Shelton's triumph marked an end to Thiem's Grand Slam career, the Austrian having announced he would retire at the end of 2024 after several injury-plagued seasons.
"I just want to say thanks for all the support," Thiem told fans. "It's been 10 years since I first played here, I had my greatest success on this court."
In other early action, Olympic women's singles gold medallist Zheng Qinwen of China rallied from a set down to beat Amanda Anisimova 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
- 'Little by little' -
Zheng, seeded seventh, next faces Erika Andreeva of Russia, who beat China's Yuan Yue 6-3, 7-6 (9/7).
"Every ball (from Anisimova) went inside in the beginning and I couldn't do anything," said Zheng.
"Little by little I started to get into the rhythm," added Zheng, who finished runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open, and could face the second seed from Belarus in the quarter-finals.
Olympic silver medallist Donna Vekic of Croatia moved smoothly into the second round with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Australian qualifier Kimberly Birrell.
Men's fourth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany needed four sets to get past lucky loser Maximilian Marterer 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-2.
Eighth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway defeated China's Bu Yunchaokete 7-6 (7/2), 6-2, 6-2.
Other notable matches on Monday saw second-seeded Sabalenka taking on Australian qualifier Priscilla Hon and Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic facing Spain's Marina Bassols Ribera.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From World
-
New Israeli evacuation orders halt UN aid operation in war-shattered Gaza2 minutes ago
-
'Like drugs, I guess': Thiem faces retirement without 'high' of winning41 minutes ago
-
SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission to make history with first private spacewalk42 minutes ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 1 results - 1st update42 minutes ago
-
At least 132 killed in Sudan flooding: health ministry52 minutes ago
-
Search called off after American killed in Iceland ice cave collapse1 hour ago
-
Djokovic, Gauff launch US Open title defences2 hours ago
-
Spain PM heads to W.Africa as migrant arrivals surge2 hours ago
-
Defending champs Djokovic, Gauff headline US Open Day 12 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open results - Day 12 hours ago
-
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe2 hours ago
-
Libya east administration says closes oil fields, suspends exports5 hours ago