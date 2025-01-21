Gauff stunned as Djokovic, Alcaraz square up in Melbourne blockbuster

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Coco Gauff's dreams of a first Australian Open title were crushed in the quarter-finals by Paula Badosa before Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz face off in a duel for the ages on Tuesday.

The winner of that blockbuster clash plays world number two Alexander Zverev, who was ruffled by a stray feather but refocused to beat American 12th seed Tommy Paul and reach the Melbourne semi-finals.

An "emotional" Badosa stunned women's world number three Gauff 7-5, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena and will face defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

It is the 27-year-old Spaniard Badosa's first Slam semi-final.

"I'm a bit emotional," said Badosa. "I'm a very emotional person. I wanted to play my best game. I think I did it.

"I'm super proud of the level I gave today."

It caps a remarkable comeback for the 11th seed, who was ranked outside the top 100 a year ago after a stress fracture in her back.

"I mean, a year ago, I was here with my back that I didn't know if I had to retire from this sport, and now I'm here playing against the best in the world," said Badosa.

Third-seeded American Gauff had been unbeaten in nine matches this season, but she more than met her match in the Spaniard.

The 20-year-old former US Open champion was put under pressure immediately in the first set by the aggressive Badosa, which set the tone.

Gauff described herself as "disappointed but not completely crushed".

World number one and two-time defending champion Sabalenka plays Russia's Pavlyuchenkova, who at 33 is enjoying a late-career renaissance and is the oldest remaining woman in the draw, later on centre court.

- Prime-time -

In hot and windy conditions, Germany's Zverev defeated Paul 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/0), 2-6, 6-1 to step up his quest to win a Grand Slam for the first time.

The 27-year-old was distracted at one point by a feather which floated across court on Rod Laver Arena as he threatened to lose his cool.

The umpire called for a replay due to the feather drifted in front of the German as he played a shot on break point.

"C'mon, that is unbelievable on break point," he shouted, before taking out his fury on Paul by breaking to love.

But Zverev was decisive in the tiebreaks and, after suffering a wobble in the third set, sealed the deal by racing through the fourth.

Zverev will be among the many tuning in when Alcaraz, 21, and Djokovic, 37, meet in a heavyweight late-night clash on Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic is looking for his 100th tournament title and a record 25th Grand Slam crown.

He refused to do a routine on-court interview on Sunday in protest at a tv presenter with host broadcaster Channel Nine, who he accused of "insulting and offensive comments".

Djokovic has a 4-3 edge in matches with Alcaraz and beat the Spaniard in the Paris Olympics final in their last meeting.

But Alcaraz won their last two Slam encounters, the 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon finals, and is already a four-time major winner.

He has never gone beyond the Australian Open quarter-finals however.

Djokovic said he was expecting a "big battle" against the heir to Spanish legend Rafael Nadal.

"We had some long battles, long exchanges. The kind of matches that I played against him remind me of my match-ups versus Nadal in terms of the intensity and the energy on the court," said the Serb.

Alcaraz is wary that there is still life in the ageing Djokovic yet, on the veteran's favourite court where he has lifted the trophy 10 times.

"When we are seeing him playing, he seems like he's young again, it's unbelievable," said Alcaraz.