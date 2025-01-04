Gauff, Swiatek On Collision Course For United Cup Glory
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek are on a collision course for United Cup glory after the USA and Poland won their respective semi-finals on Saturday in Sydney.
Swiatek beat Elena Rybakina to help last year's runners-up Poland see off Kazakhstan and they were joined in Sunday's final of the mixed-teams tournament by the Gauff-led United States.
The Americans defeated the Czech Republic, with Gauff beating Karolina Muchova and then an increasingly irate Tomas Machac retiring from his match against Taylor Fritz in an abrupt and bizarre ending.
"I woke up so late today," said Gauff, 20, after she dismissed Muchova 6-1, 6-4 to underline what a threat she will be at the Australian Open starting next week.
Gauff, the world number three, added: "The whole match I was intense and focused, that made the difference today."
Big-serving Fritz, ranked fourth in the world, looked poised to level up their men's singles match after losing the first set when a hot and bothered Machac shook hands, sending the Americans through.
Five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek played a starring role for Poland in their semi-final against Kazakhstan as she beat Rybakina 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.
"This win makes me really proud," Swiatek said after giving Poland an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie.
"It is perfect preparation for the Australian Open," said the world number two.
Swiatek again played with strapping on her right thigh, having been troubled in her tough three-set win over Britain's Katie Boulter in the quarter-finals.
That clash lasted nearly three hours and Swiatek was slow out of the blocks against Rybakina, who is ranked sixth in the world.
They went to a first-set tie break after Rybakina saved two set points, before the 23-year-old Pole pulled away to take her country into the final.
"I for sure did not start well and had the handbrake on a bit. I knew I had to do something and change the momentum," said Swiatek, who made light of any injury concerns.
She is relishing the prospect of a meeting with Gauff.
"I think at this stage she's developing every month and it's going to be also a nice challenge," she said.
Hubert Hurkacz put Poland on the way when he beat Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 6-2 in the men's singles.
The 16th-ranked Hurkacz lost both his singles matches in group play but defeated Britain's Billy Harris in the quarter-finals and took that momentum into the meeting with Shevchenko.
Recent Stories
PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks
Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident
GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023
Gold prices fall in local, international markets
Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government
Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service
Poland takes over EU presidency
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
Heatwave descends on south-east Australia
First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..
More Stories From World
-
Gauff, Swiatek to clash for United Cup as Czech player makes abrupt exit2 minutes ago
-
China market fire kills eight2 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka sweeps into Brisbane final, defending champ Dimitrov retires hurt2 minutes ago
-
Gauff, Swiatek on collision course for United Cup glory2 minutes ago
-
Myanmar junta to release nearly 6,000 prisoners in annual amnesty12 minutes ago
-
Bono, Messi, Soros get Presidential Medal of Freedom from Biden1 hour ago
-
8 dead, 15 injured in north China market fire: local authorities2 hours ago
-
Rival camps protest as South Korea president resists arrest2 hours ago
-
US surgeon general urges cancer warnings for alcoholic drinks3 hours ago
-
Pant lights fuse as India lead Australia by 145 in final Test4 hours ago
-
South Korea's political crisis: what could happen next?5 hours ago
-
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel5 hours ago