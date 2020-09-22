UrduPoint.com
Gavi CEO Says COVAX Facility Ready To Sign Agreements With COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:00 AM

The Gavi-coordinated COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX Facility) is ready to begin signing agreements with vaccine manufacturers and developers in the coming weeks, as 38 more countries are expected to join the facility in the coming days, the CEO of the vaccine alliance, Dr. Seth Berkley, said on Monday

"As of today, 64 higher-income countries, including 29 economies operating as Team Europe, have submitted legally-binding commitments to join the COVAX Facility. We expect as many as 38 more countries to join in the coming days, many of whom have already publicly stated their intent to do so," Berkley said at a World Health Organization (WHO) briefing.

The Gavi CEO added that the addition of dozens of new countries to the program will give the COVAX Facility the necessary funds to begin striking agreements with vaccine manufacturers.

"This is critically important, as it means that when the funds are deposited, we can begin the process of signing formal agreements with vaccine manufacturers and developers, which are partners in the COVAX effort, to secure the doses needed to end the acute phase of the pandemic by the end of 2021," Berkley remarked.

According to Berkley, the COVAX Facility will give 92 lower-income countries the necessary access to vaccines against COVID-19.

The COVAX Facility is co-led by Gavi, the WHO, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and aims to guarantee free and fair access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries in the world.

