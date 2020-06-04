Gavi Says Launching New Financing Instrument for Access to COVID-19 Vaccines

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, launched a new financing option to help vaccine manufacturers produce enough of COVID-19 vaccines once they have been developed and to ensure that developing countries have access to them, Gavi said Thursday in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, launched a new financing option to help vaccine manufacturers produce enough of COVID-19 vaccines once they have been developed and to ensure that developing countries have access to them, Gavi said Thursday in a press release.

"Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance today launched the Gavi Advance Market Commitment for COVID-19 Vaccines (Gavi Covax AMC), a new financing instrument aimed at incentivising vaccine manufacturers to produce sufficient quantities of eventual COVID-19 vaccines, and to ensure access for developing countries," the press release read.

Gavi has held a virtual pledging summit earlier in the day, with various countries committing funds to the vaccine alliance.

"I am pleased to announce today the Gavi Covax AMC with the current PCV AMC donors - Italy, Canada, UK, Norway, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, who will be among the first sponsors of the New Covers AMC. We are calling for an initial seed money of $2 billion to start with today and will come back with detailed cost if vaccine development and production late-time June," Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the board Chair of the Gavi Vaccines Alliance, told a virtual vaccine summit.

The Gavi Covax AMC 's initial goal of $2 billion would help immunise health care workers and people who are particularly vulnerable to the disease.