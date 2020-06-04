UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gavi Says Launching New Financing Instrument For Access To COVID-19 Vaccines

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:06 PM

Gavi Says Launching New Financing Instrument for Access to COVID-19 Vaccines

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, launched a new financing option to help vaccine manufacturers produce enough of COVID-19 vaccines once they have been developed and to ensure that developing countries have access to them, Gavi said Thursday in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, launched a new financing option to help vaccine manufacturers produce enough of COVID-19 vaccines once they have been developed and to ensure that developing countries have access to them, Gavi said Thursday in a press release.

"Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance today launched the Gavi Advance Market Commitment for COVID-19 Vaccines (Gavi Covax AMC), a new financing instrument aimed at incentivising vaccine manufacturers to produce sufficient quantities of eventual COVID-19 vaccines, and to ensure access for developing countries," the press release read.

Gavi has held a virtual pledging summit earlier in the day, with various countries committing funds to the vaccine alliance.

"I am pleased to announce today the Gavi Covax AMC with the current PCV AMC donors - Italy, Canada, UK, Norway, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, who will be among the first sponsors of the New Covers AMC. We are calling for an initial seed money of $2 billion to start with today and will come back with detailed cost if vaccine development and production late-time June," Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the board Chair of the Gavi Vaccines Alliance, told a virtual vaccine summit.

The Gavi Covax AMC 's initial goal of $2 billion would help immunise health care workers and people who are particularly vulnerable to the disease.

Related Topics

UK Canada Norway Ngozi Alliance Italy Money June Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, 32 ..

40 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet forms team to study provision of water ..

1 hour ago

US Continues to Illegally Transport Goods From Ira ..

47 seconds ago

Motorway Police playing proactive role in eliminat ..

49 seconds ago

People not to face new taxes in next FY budget: Ha ..

50 seconds ago

Chief Minister briefed about situation of locust, ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.