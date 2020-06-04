UrduPoint.com
Gavi To Hold Donor-Pledging Vaccine Summit On Thursday

Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The UK government will host on Thursday Gavi's virtual summit on vaccines designed to mobilize at least $7.4 billion in additional funding for the organization for 2021-2025 to ensure equal access to vaccines.

The summit comes as researchers and scientists around the world are rushing to develop an effective and safe vaccine for COVID-19. The conference marks 20 years since Gavi was founded.

Scheduled to last for about three and a half hours, the event will feature panel discussions, appeals and pledges by leaders from across the globe, as well as keynote speeches by Bill Gates, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Gavi's chair Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

