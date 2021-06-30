GAVI Vaccine Alliance Continues Cooperation With North Korea on COVID-19 Response

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) continues to cooperate with North Korea to help it handle the coronavirus pandemic, a GAVI spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday, following media reports about Kim Jong Un's criticism of the nation's virus response.

Earlier in the day, the state KCNA agency reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had berated senior officials in strong terms for poor COVID-19 response and causing a "great crisis" by not ensuring state security and people's safety.

"We continue to work with DPRK authorities, as we work with all the countries we serve, to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we have updates on the current situation, we will share them with the media and the public," the GAVI spokesperson said.

North Korea claims to be free of COVID-19 but has been imposing tough measures to confront the global pandemic. Tight border controls have been in place since early last year. The country is said to be in contact on vaccines with GAVI.