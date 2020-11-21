UrduPoint.com
Gavi Vaccine Alliance Welcomes G20's $4.6Bln Investment Pledge - Board Chair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 11:24 PM

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the chair of the board of the Gavi vaccine alliance, on Saturday welcomed a commitment by G20 countries to invest $4.6 billion to ACT Accelerator that aims to bring together and make accessible all global developments in the diagnostics, treatment and vaccines against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the chair of the board of the Gavi vaccine alliance, on Saturday welcomed a commitment by G20 countries to invest $4.6 billion to ACT Accelerator that aims to bring together and make accessible all global developments in the diagnostics, treatment and vaccines against COVID-19.

"A commitment by G20 leaders to invest the $4.

6 billion to fill the ACT Accelerator's immediate funding gap will save lifes, lay the groundwork for mass procurement and delivery of COVID-19 tools around the world," Okonjo-Iweala said in a pre-recorded message at the G20 summit's side-event on the pandemic preparedness and response.

The chair of the board added that the world will build a foundation to end the pandemic next year thanks to G20's "funding and a joint commitment to spend a proportion of future stimulus to mobilize the $24 billion needed" for the coronavirus tools.

