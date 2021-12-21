Moscow will make a decision on its response if NATO refuses Russia's proposals on security guarantees, after analyzing both statements and actions of the West, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Tuesday

"When to do and what to do, this (decision) will be made by the country's leadership based on an analysis of all those answers and statements, and the actions of our so-called partners," Gavrilov told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

At the same time, the diplomat noted that Russia's response "will be military-technical, if there are no other arguments left."