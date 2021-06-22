UrduPoint.com
Gay Rights Flag To Fly Over State Dept., Approved For All US Embassies - Blinken

Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The gay rights' flag will be flying later this month over the State Department and will also be doing so over US embassies around the world, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"One thing that I can actually announce today for the first time is that we'll be flying the progress flag, a symbol that encompasses the diversity and intersectionality of LGBTQI [lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning and intersex], persons and communities around the world at the State Department later this month," Blinken told an Atlantic Council podcast on Monday.

Blinken expkained that US ambassadors and other chiefs of missions throughout the world had already been given authority to fly the gay pride flag at their offices and buildings.

"Every single country where we're represented, our chiefs of mission, our ambassadors, our charges - whoever's in charge - have the authority to fly the pride flag on an exterior, external-facing pole at the embassy," he said.

The gay rights flag would be flown from June 26 to June 28, Blinken added.

