Gaza Agency Says Two Doctors Killed In Israeli Air Strike On Central Gaza
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said Sunday that two doctors were killed in an Israeli air strike on the city of Deir al-Balah in a central area of the Palestinian territory.
"The bodies of Doctor Muhammad Nimr Qazaat and his son, Doctor Youssef, were recovered (as they were killed) because of an Israeli raid on the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, and they were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah," the agency said in a statement.
The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
