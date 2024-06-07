Open Menu

Gaza Aid Pier Reestablished After Storm Damage: US Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 09:03 PM

The United States on Friday reestablished a temporary pier to boost aid deliveries into Gaza after the structure suffered storm damage and underwent repairs in a nearby port, the country's military said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The United States on Friday reestablished a temporary pier to boost aid deliveries into Gaza after the structure suffered storm damage and underwent repairs in a nearby port, the country's military said.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) successfully reestablished the temporary pier in Gaza, enabling the continued delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," the military command responsible for the middle East said in a social media post.

"In coming days, CENTCOM will facilitate the movement of vital food and other emergency supplies, in support of the US Agency for International Development," the post said.

More than two million Pounds of humanitarian aid were delivered via the pier earlier this month, but it was damaged by high seas around a week after deliveries began.

The pier was then repaired in the Israeli port of Ashdod before being brought back to the Gaza coast and reestablished on Friday.

Gaza is suffering through its bloodiest ever war, which broke out after Palestinian group's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 36,731 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to Palestinian territory's health ministry.

Israel has restricted the deliveries of assistance into Gaza, depriving the territory's 2.4 million people of clean water, food, medicines and fuel.

US President Joe Biden announced in March the pier would be built to increase deliveries of desperately needed aid to the small coastal territory.

