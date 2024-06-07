Gaza Aid Pier Reestablished After Storm Damage: US Military
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 09:03 PM
The United States on Friday reestablished a temporary pier to boost aid deliveries into Gaza after the structure suffered storm damage and underwent repairs in a nearby port, the country's military said
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The United States on Friday reestablished a temporary pier to boost aid deliveries into Gaza after the structure suffered storm damage and underwent repairs in a nearby port, the country's military said.
"US Central Command (CENTCOM) successfully reestablished the temporary pier in Gaza, enabling the continued delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," the military command responsible for the middle East said in a social media post.
"In coming days, CENTCOM will facilitate the movement of vital food and other emergency supplies, in support of the US Agency for International Development," the post said.
More than two million Pounds of humanitarian aid were delivered via the pier earlier this month, but it was damaged by high seas around a week after deliveries began.
The pier was then repaired in the Israeli port of Ashdod before being brought back to the Gaza coast and reestablished on Friday.
Gaza is suffering through its bloodiest ever war, which broke out after Palestinian group's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.
Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 36,731 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to Palestinian territory's health ministry.
Israel has restricted the deliveries of assistance into Gaza, depriving the territory's 2.4 million people of clean water, food, medicines and fuel.
US President Joe Biden announced in March the pier would be built to increase deliveries of desperately needed aid to the small coastal territory.
Recent Stories
China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance development in second phase
Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm
Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities for Chinese investors: Secretar ..
FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory authority
Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to promote welfare projects in KP: ..
Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurated at KTH
2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused held
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till June 12
Measles outbreak worsens in Punjab, 3 more children die in Multan
Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departments
Navigating skies: new horizons for Pakistan-China cooperation
BYD says to build second EU factory despite EV slowdown
More Stories From World
-
First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO27 minutes ago
-
Sudan activists say about '40 dead' in shelling near Khartoum27 minutes ago
-
Biden announces $225 mn in new aid for Ukraine at Paris talks with Zelensky19 minutes ago
-
Zelensky urges West to do more for a 'fair peace' after D-Day3 hours ago
-
US hiring surges to 272,000 in May, unemployment up: govt3 hours ago
-
ASEAN countries committed to ensuring biosafety3 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz's visit to China significant, timely: Chinese scholar3 hours ago
-
Calzona seeks Euro redemption with Slovakia after Napoli flop3 hours ago
-
Euro 2024: Poland factfile3 hours ago
-
Russia says captured another village in Ukraine's Donetsk region4 hours ago
-
Grand Mufti of the Kingdom warns against Hajj without a permit4 hours ago
-
Israel pounds Gaza refugee camp as war enters ninth month4 hours ago