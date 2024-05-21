Gaza Battles Flare As Israel Slams Arrest Warrant Bid For 'war Crimes'
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 06:47 PM
Israeli forces battled the Palestinian group in Gaza on Tuesday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu angrily dismissed a bid for an international arrest warrant against him on war crimes charges in the Palestinian territory
Israeli forces battled the Palestinian group in Gaza on Tuesday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu angrily dismissed a bid for an international arrest warrant against him on war crimes charges in the Palestinian territory.
US President Joe Biden backed Netanyahu in condemning as "outrageous" the bid by the International Criminal Court's prosecutor who also sought warrants against leaders of Palestinian group.
Israel's military reported ground combat and air strikes on 70 targets in Gaza in 24 hours, while its forces were also engaged in deadly clashes in the other major Palestinian territory, the occupied West Bank.
At least seven Palestinians were killed in the northern city of Jenin, the Ramallah-based health ministry said, as the army said it was "fighting armed men" in a pre-dawn operation.
Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that a hospital surgeon, a school teacher and a student were among those killed in Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian groups.
