Gaza Belongs To Palestinian People & Inseparable Part Of Palestine Territory: China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 07:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that ending the conflict early and building lasting peace is the shared aspiration of the people of Palestine, Israel and the middle East, as well as an urgent priority for the international community.

Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory.

He made these remarks during his regular briefing when asked to comment an inquiry concerning the recently escalated Palestinian-Israeli conflict that caused significant casualties and displacement among Palestinian civilians. Moreover, several countries, including the UK, Canada and Australia, have announced recognition of the State of Palestine.

He said that China believes that under the current circumstances, there must be an utmost sense of urgency to promote a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe.

Countries with special influence over Israel should take their responsibilities seriously, ensuring the principle of "the Palestinians governing Palestine" is truly implemented and safeguarding the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation in post-war governance and reconstruction arrangements, Guo urged.

The "two-state solution" must be unwaveringly upheld, with greater international consensus gathered to reject any unilateral actions that undermine its foundation, the spokesperson said.

Guo stressed that force cannot bring peace, nor can violence ensure security. China is willing to work with the international community to continue efforts toward a ceasefire in Gaza, firmly supporting the just cause of the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights. China will make unremitting efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue as soon as possible.

APP/asg

