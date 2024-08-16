Open Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Talks Start In Qatar As War Toll Tops 40,000 Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Gaza ceasefire talks start in Qatar as war toll tops 40,000 dead

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) International mediators made a new bid Thursday to push Israel and Hamas toward a ceasefire in their war that the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said has now killed more than 40,000 people.

Talks opened in Qatar's capital amid a wider international diplomatic bid to ease tensions that have spiked since the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

An Israeli delegation attended the Doha talks, which also involved US Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns.

But the Palestinian militants took no direct part. Hamas official Osama Hamdan said the group would join indirect negotiations if Israel made new commitments.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters in Washington that "today is a promising start" but acknowledged: "There remains a lot of work to do.

"

The Palestinian group has demanded the implementation of a ceasefire plan and prisoner-hostage swap as laid out on May 31 by US President Joe Biden.

A ceasefire deal must lead to the total withdrawal of Israeli forces from the devastated territory, Hamas official Hossam Badran said in a statement released after the first day of talks.

"Any agreement must achieve a comprehensive ceasefire, a complete (Israeli) withdrawal from Gaza, (and) the return of the displaced," Badran said.

Hamdan told AFP that "so far there's nothing new" from Israel.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israeli forces must keep control of Gaza's frontier with Egypt to thwart arms movements into the territory.

Related Topics

Militants Prime Minister Israel Washington Egypt Gaza Qatar Tehran Doha Lead May From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

14 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

14 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

14 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

14 hours ago
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

14 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

14 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

15 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

15 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

15 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

15 hours ago

More Stories From World