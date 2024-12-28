Gaza Child Amputees Get New Limbs But Can't Shake War Trauma
Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Layan Al Nasr, 14, thought she would never walk again after both of her legs were amputated following an Israeli bombing in Gaza one year ago
Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Layan Al Nasr, 14, thought she would never walk again after both of her legs were amputated following an Israeli bombing in Gaza one year ago.
Now, she stands proudly on artificial limbs fitted in the United Arab Emirates. But fear for her family, still living under the attacks, gnaws away.
"When I was told about prosthetics when I arrived, I didn't even know they existed," she jokes, taking a few steps supported by crutches.
She is able to smile as she describes her operations, rehabilitation and her new found hope. But emotion eventually catches up with her.
"What scares me today is losing my brothers, my sisters and my father," she confides, bursting into tears.
Nasr is one of more than 2,000 wounded or seriously ill Palestinians flown with their closest relatives to the oil-rich UAE during the Israel-Hamas war.
Plucked from shattered Gaza, much of it in ruins, they are lucky to escape a conflict that has left more than 45,000 people dead in the Palestinian territory.
However, the survivors brought to the UAE are haunted by their memories of war and their terror of losing loved ones, despite their new existence in calm, quiet Abu Dhabi.
"I don't care what happens to me, the important thing is that nothing happens to them," insists Nasr.
Recent Stories
UAE supports diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis in Sudan
Light earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla with no effect
Dialogue only way to move forward in politics: Khawaja Asif
Kuwait condemns Israel's burning of Kama Adwan Hospital in Gaza
EU urges 'swift, independent' probe into Azerbaijan Airlines crash
Gaza child amputees get new limbs but can't shake war trauma
Pakistan launches ambitious Carbon Market Policy to combat climate change
Imran, Ali lead Lahore’s fightback on day two
A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association (AJK SCBA) tables various p ..
FIA arrest two suspects involved in human trafficking
Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow
More Stories From World
-
EU urges 'swift, independent' probe into Azerbaijan Airlines crash9 minutes ago
-
Gaza child amputees get new limbs but can't shake war trauma3 minutes ago
-
Chinese FM urges respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity in Middle East1 hour ago
-
Gaza hospital shut after Israeli raid, director held: health officials1 hour ago
-
Swiss Monney takes maiden World Cup win in Bormio downhill2 hours ago
-
De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup2 hours ago
-
Turkey's pro-Kurd party to meet jailed PKK leader on Saturday3 hours ago
-
Surgery for French skier Sarrazin 'went well': federation4 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 1st T20 scores5 hours ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership table5 hours ago
-
France asks Indonesia to transfer national on death row5 hours ago
-
Turkey's pro-Kurd party to meet jailed PKK leader Saturday5 hours ago