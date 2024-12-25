Gaza Christians Pray For End Of 'death And Destruction'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Hundreds of Christians in war-ravaged Gaza City gathered at a church on Tuesday, praying for an end to the war that has devastated much of the Palestinian territory.
Gone were the sparkling lights, the festive decorations, and the towering Christmas tree that had graced Gaza City for decades.
The Square of the Unknown Soldier, once alive with the spirit of the season, now lay in ruins, reduced to rubble by relentless Israeli air strikes.
Amid the rubble, the faithful sought solace even as fighting continued to rage across the coastal strip on Tuesday.
"This Christmas carries the stench of death and destruction," said George al-Sayegh, who for weeks has sought refuge in the 12th century Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius.
"There is no joy, no festive spirit.
We don't even know who will survive until the next holiday."
A part of the church itself was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in October last year, in which 18 Palestinian Christians were killed, according to the territory's health ministry.
About 1,100 Christians live in Gaza, a community that has also faced the brunt of the war since October 7 last year, when fighting between Israel and Hamas broke out.
Israel's recent air strikes, including one that killed several children according to the territory's civil defence agency, have come under severe criticism from Pope Francis.
"With pain I think of Gaza, of so much cruelty, of the children being machine-gunned, of the bombings of schools and hospitals. What cruelty," the pope said after his weekly Angelus prayer on Sunday.
Recent Stories
'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf youth
UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain
148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25
Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG
AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accident
NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause
Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally
AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 148th birthday
03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange Motorway
El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal mining
Snooker club to be established near Jhall Chowk: DC
Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary
More Stories From World
-
Global stocks mostly higher in thin pre-Christmas trade5 minutes ago
-
Gaza Christians pray for end of 'death and destruction'5 minutes ago
-
Chiefs seek top seed in holiday test for playoff-bound NFL teams35 minutes ago
-
On Christmas Eve, Pope Francis launches holy Jubilee year45 minutes ago
-
El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal mining1 hour ago
-
Consul General in New York honours young Pakistani winner of US Junior Open Squash Championship1 hour ago
-
Only a trickle of UN emergency food aid getting to desperate Gazans: UN2 hours ago
-
NASA probe makes closest ever pass by the Sun2 hours ago
-
Trump blasts Biden over death sentence commutations3 hours ago
-
Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot3 hours ago
-
Lithuanian, Dutch PMs meet on bilateral ties, security4 hours ago
-
Blast sinks Russian state cargo ship in Mediterranean3 hours ago