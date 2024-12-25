Open Menu

Gaza Christians Pray For End Of 'death And Destruction'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Hundreds of Christians in war-ravaged Gaza City gathered at a church on Tuesday, praying for an end to the war that has devastated much of the Palestinian territory.

Gone were the sparkling lights, the festive decorations, and the towering Christmas tree that had graced Gaza City for decades.

The Square of the Unknown Soldier, once alive with the spirit of the season, now lay in ruins, reduced to rubble by relentless Israeli air strikes.

Amid the rubble, the faithful sought solace even as fighting continued to rage across the coastal strip on Tuesday.

"This Christmas carries the stench of death and destruction," said George al-Sayegh, who for weeks has sought refuge in the 12th century Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius.

"There is no joy, no festive spirit.

We don't even know who will survive until the next holiday."

A part of the church itself was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in October last year, in which 18 Palestinian Christians were killed, according to the territory's health ministry.

About 1,100 Christians live in Gaza, a community that has also faced the brunt of the war since October 7 last year, when fighting between Israel and Hamas broke out.

Israel's recent air strikes, including one that killed several children according to the territory's civil defence agency, have come under severe criticism from Pope Francis.

"With pain I think of Gaza, of so much cruelty, of the children being machine-gunned, of the bombings of schools and hospitals. What cruelty," the pope said after his weekly Angelus prayer on Sunday.

More Stories From World