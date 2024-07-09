Gaza City residents plead: 'Where do we go now?'

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) Riding donkey carts, bicycles or on foot, thousands of Palestinians fled Gaza City on Monday, after Israel issued a third evacuation warning for the city where intense fighting took place.

Civilians have now been ordered out of the majority of the Gaza Strip's largest city, where thousands of families had sought shelter from fighting in other parts of the war-stricken territory.

"Where do we go now?" asked Abdullah Khammash, who described how he left his latest refuge at 03:00 am.

Backed by fighter jet and drone strikes, tanks entered the city centre as an army spokesman warned residents of the Sabra, Rimal, Tal Al-Hawa and Al-Daraj districts to flee to "humanitarian zones".

The civil defence agency in the Hamas-run territory said even before the latest evacuation warning that it had reports of "dozens" of dead and wounded from different parts of the city.

The military ordered Gaza City's Al-Ahli Arab Hospital evacuated after "a large amount of firing from drones" nearby on Sunday, the Episcopal Church's Jerusalem Diocese said in a statement.

The hospital was "compelled to close" by the army and is now "out of operation," the Diocese said. It expressed "dismay" and said "sick and injured people have few other options" for treatment in the territory where, according to the United Nations, fewer than half the hospitals are even partly functional.