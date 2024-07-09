Gaza City Residents Plead: 'Where Do We Go Now?'
Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) Riding donkey carts, bicycles or on foot, thousands of Palestinians fled Gaza City on Monday, after Israel issued a third evacuation warning for the city where intense fighting took place.
Civilians have now been ordered out of the majority of the Gaza Strip's largest city, where thousands of families had sought shelter from fighting in other parts of the war-stricken territory.
"Where do we go now?" asked Abdullah Khammash, who described how he left his latest refuge at 03:00 am.
Backed by fighter jet and drone strikes, tanks entered the city centre as an army spokesman warned residents of the Sabra, Rimal, Tal Al-Hawa and Al-Daraj districts to flee to "humanitarian zones".
The civil defence agency in the Hamas-run territory said even before the latest evacuation warning that it had reports of "dozens" of dead and wounded from different parts of the city.
The military ordered Gaza City's Al-Ahli Arab Hospital evacuated after "a large amount of firing from drones" nearby on Sunday, the Episcopal Church's Jerusalem Diocese said in a statement.
The hospital was "compelled to close" by the army and is now "out of operation," the Diocese said. It expressed "dismay" and said "sick and injured people have few other options" for treatment in the territory where, according to the United Nations, fewer than half the hospitals are even partly functional.
Recent Stories
President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024
Blind murder case solved, two held
Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather concerns
Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, peace during Muharram-ul-Haram
Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers melting
Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes
Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: NA Committee informed
Polio eradication priority of KP government: Gandapur
Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains. Adl RCB Chief
June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah voices concern ove ..
SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arrested car lifter's escape
More Stories From World
-
US regulator orders Boeing inspections over oxygen mask issue14 seconds ago
-
Djokovic targets Wimbledon quarters, Zverev crumbles50 minutes ago
-
Wimbledon day 8 results - 4th update50 minutes ago
-
De Minaur wants to be 'honorary Brit' in Wimbledon title push50 minutes ago
-
UNRWA calls for 'independent' probe into Gaza school bombing1 hour ago
-
June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report2 hours ago
-
Hurricane Beryl hammers Texas coast with flooding, winds3 hours ago
-
Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts4 hours ago
-
Pak-China Joint Lab for AI to intelligentize Pakistan's agriculture5 hours ago
-
Biden throws down gauntlet to Democrats in crucial week4 hours ago
-
Palestinians flee battles as mediators push for truce deal4 hours ago
-
DR Congo military court sentences 22 soldiers to death5 hours ago