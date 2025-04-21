Open Menu

Gaza Civil Defence Describes Medic Killings As 'summary Executions'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Gaza civil defence describes medic killings as 'summary executions'

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Gaza's civil defence agency on Monday accused the Israeli military of carrying out "summary executions" in the killing of 15 rescue workers last month, rejecting the findings of an internal probe by the army.

"The video filmed by one of the paramedics proves that the Israeli occupation's narrative is false and demonstrates that it carried out summary executions," Mohammed Al-Mughair, a civil defence official, told AFP, accusing Israel of seeking to "circumvent" its obligations under international law.

The medics and other rescue workers were killed when responding to distress calls near Gaza's southern city of Rafah early on March 23, days into Israel's renewed offensive in the Hamas-run territory.

Among those killed were eight Red Crescent staff members, six from the Gaza civil defence rescue agency and one employee of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, according to the UN humanitarian agency OCHA and Palestinian rescuers.

The incident drew international condemnation, including concern about possible war crimes from UN human rights commissioner Volker Turk.

