Gaza civil defence says 13 killed in Israeli strikes overnight

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Gaza's civil defence agency said Wednesday that 13 people had been killed in Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian territory since midnight.

which resulted in the deaths of 13 people and wounded dozens, including women and children, in Khan Yunes and Gaza City", Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, told AFP.

Israel on Tuesday launched its most intense strikes on the Gaza Strip since a January 19 ceasefire between it and Palestinian militants Hamas ended more than 15 months of war.