Gaza Civil Defence Says 25 Killed In Israeli Strikes In Territory's North

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Gaza civil defence says 25 killed in Israeli strikes in territory's north

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said Tuesday that Israeli strikes in the north of the Palestinian territory had killed 25 people, including women and children.

"At 8:00 PM (1800 GMT) last night, Israeli strikes targeted a multi-story building belonging to the Al-Kahlut family, killing 25 people.

Sixteen bodies have been identified, while others remain trapped under the rubble," civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP, adding five women and five children were among the dead.

The Israeli army did not comment on the strike.

Bassal said "residents, without adequate support, are attempting to rescue those still buried".

