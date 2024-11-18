Open Menu

Gaza Civil Defence Says 34 Dead In Israeli Air Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Gaza civil defence says 34 dead in Israeli air strike

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said an Israeli air strike killed at least 34 people including children on Sunday, with dozens more feared buried under the rubble in the Palestinian territory's north.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that 34 bodies had been pulled from the rubble of the bombarded five-storey residential building in Beit Lahia, "including children and women", revising an earlier toll of 30 dead.

Seven people were wounded, he said.

AFP images showed men covered in dust scrambling to reach people under the rubble, as some of the bodies were taken away on a donkey-pulled cart.

Other images showed the flattened building with broken concrete and twisted metal sticking out from the ruins, as more bodies covered in blankets lay nearby.

Bassal earlier reported that 59 people were missing.

"The chances of rescuing more wounded are decreasing because of the continuous shooting and artillery shelling," he said.

Israel on October 6 began a major air and ground assault in the already ravaged north of the Gaza Strip.

- Shelling 'all night long' -

AFPTV images on Sunday showed Palestinians, including young children and elderly people, who fled Beit Lahia, many on foot, carrying their belongings along a main road.

"All night long, shells were fired at us and we couldn't sleep," said one of them, Umm Mohammed al-Debs.

"In the morning, they dropped leaflets on us telling us to leave," she told AFP.

Another Palestinian displaced from Beit Lahia, Mohammed al-Madhoun, said the Israelis "targeted us, so we left".

Related Topics

Dead Israel Gaza Road Young October Women Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

16 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

1 day ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

1 day ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

1 day ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

2 days ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

2 days ago

More Stories From World