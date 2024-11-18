Gaza Civil Defence Says 34 Dead In Israeli Air Strike
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said an Israeli air strike killed at least 34 people including children on Sunday, with dozens more feared buried under the rubble in the Palestinian territory's north.
Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that 34 bodies had been pulled from the rubble of the bombarded five-storey residential building in Beit Lahia, "including children and women", revising an earlier toll of 30 dead.
Seven people were wounded, he said.
AFP images showed men covered in dust scrambling to reach people under the rubble, as some of the bodies were taken away on a donkey-pulled cart.
Other images showed the flattened building with broken concrete and twisted metal sticking out from the ruins, as more bodies covered in blankets lay nearby.
Bassal earlier reported that 59 people were missing.
"The chances of rescuing more wounded are decreasing because of the continuous shooting and artillery shelling," he said.
Israel on October 6 began a major air and ground assault in the already ravaged north of the Gaza Strip.
- Shelling 'all night long' -
AFPTV images on Sunday showed Palestinians, including young children and elderly people, who fled Beit Lahia, many on foot, carrying their belongings along a main road.
"All night long, shells were fired at us and we couldn't sleep," said one of them, Umm Mohammed al-Debs.
"In the morning, they dropped leaflets on us telling us to leave," she told AFP.
Another Palestinian displaced from Beit Lahia, Mohammed al-Madhoun, said the Israelis "targeted us, so we left".
